Josef Martínez scores one minute after Petar Musa’s go-ahead goal to help Earthquakes tie Dallas 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored one minute after Petar Musa gave Dallas the lead late in the second half with his second goal of the night to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

San Jose (7-8-8) grabbed the lead in the 21st minute when Ian Harkes used assists from Martínez and Cristian Arango to score his second goal. Martínez snagged his second assist and Arango his fifth.

Dallas (5-10-7) pulled even at halftime on an unassisted goal by Musa in the third minute of stoppage time.

Musa’s ninth goal of the season came in the 85th minute for a 2-1 lead. Ramiro Benetti and Logan Farrington each collected their second assist of the season on the score.

Martínez took a pass from Jack Skahan a minute later and knotted the score with his eighth goal of the campaign and the 124th of his career. He needs 10 more goals to pass Jaime Moreno for fifth place on the all-time list.

It was the first assist for Skahan this season and his second in 60 career appearances.

Daniel De Sousa Britto totaled three saves for the Earthquakes.

Maarten Paes stopped one shot for Dallas.

San Jose played three straight draws before losing 4-1 at Minnesota United its last time out. Prior to the three straight draws the Earthquakes beat Dallas 4-2 on the road.

Dallas is winless in its last five but snaps a four-match losing streak that was started by San Jose.

Dallas will host St. Louis City on Saturday. The Earthquakes travel to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

