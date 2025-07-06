John Deere Classic Scores

Sunday
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Brian Campbell (500), $1,512,000
|65-66-68-67—266
|Emiliano Grillo (300), $915,600
|65-66-68-67—266
|David Lipsky (163), $495,600
|64-67-68-68—267
|Kevin Roy (163), $495,600
|67-65-70-65—267
|Jacob Bridgeman (90), $278,250
|68-68-68-64—268
|Lucas Glover (90), $278,250
|72-64-68-64—268
|Max Homa (90), $278,250
|63-68-68-69—268
|Kurt Kitayama (90), $278,250
|68-67-66-67—268
|Matt Kuchar (90), $278,250
|65-70-67-66—268
|Carson Young (90), $278,250
|67-68-69-64—268
|Nick Dunlap (59), $174,300
|68-69-68-64—269
|Austin Eckroat (59), $174,300
|63-71-67-68—269
|Rico Hoey (59), $174,300
|66-69-68-66—269
|Beau Hossler (59), $174,300
|67-69-70-63—269
|Si Woo Kim (59), $174,300
|65-67-72-65—269
|Denny McCarthy (59), $174,300
|66-68-70-65—269
|Jackson Koivun (0), $0
|70-64-68-67—269
|Patrick Fishburn (47), $128,100
|70-67-66-67—270
|Rickie Fowler (47), $128,100
|65-72-67-66—270
|Davis Thompson (47), $128,100
|68-63-67-72—270
|Chris Gotterup (38), $91,980
|66-69-67-69—271
|Lee Hodges (0), $84,700
|68-67-68-68—271
|Jake Knapp (0), $84,700
|68-69-69-65—271
|Sam Stevens (0), $84,700
|64-68-72-67—271
|Michael Thorbjornsen (0), $84,700
|70-65-73-63—271
|Kevin Yu (0), $84,700
|65-68-73-65—271
|Cameron Champ (30), $68,340
|65-67-70-70—272
|Garrick Higgo (30), $63,840
|67-70-69-66—272
|Nate Lashley (30), $68,340
|67-67-69-69—272
|Kris Ventura (30), $68,340
|65-70-69-68—272
|Doug Ghim (26), $56,280
|62-68-74-69—273
|Taylor Montgomery (26), $56,280
|67-65-72-69—273
|Zac Blair (20), $44,940
|69-67-67-71—274
|Bud Cauley (20), $44,940
|69-66-72-67—274
|Mark Hubbard (20), $44,940
|70-67-69-68—274
|Taylor Moore (20), $44,940
|70-67-69-68—274
|Jeremy Paul (20), $44,940
|69-66-71-68—274
|Brandt Snedeker (20), $44,940
|67-70-70-67—274
|Camilo Villegas (20), $44,940
|66-66-69-73—274
|Vince Whaley (20), $44,940
|69-67-68-70—274
|Rikuya Hoshino (14), $34,860
|65-72-74-64—275
|Philip Knowles (14), $34,860
|72-65-66-72—275
|Brendan Valdes (0), $34,860
|71-66-69-69—275
|Bronson Burgoon (9), $24,964
|71-66-68-71—276
|Zach Johnson (9), $24,964
|69-68-71-68—276
|Ben Kohles (9), $24,964
|69-66-70-71—276
|Thriston Lawrence (9), $24,964
|66-68-71-71—276
|Justin Lower (9), $24,964
|64-71-70-71—276
|Keith Mitchell (9), $24,964
|66-69-73-68—276
|Seamus Power (9), $24,964
|67-66-68-75—276
|Hayden Springer (9), $24,964
|72-65-70-69—276
|Adam Svensson (9), $24,964
|69-68-70-69—276
|Jesper Svensson (9), $24,964
|67-70-70-69—276
|Cristobal Del Solar (6), $19,964
|68-69-70-70—277
|Patton Kizzire (6), $19,964
|70-67-74-66—277
|Dylan Wu (6), $19,964
|67-69-70-71—277
|Quade Cummins (5), $19,404
|72-65-70-72—279
|Joel Dahmen (5), $19,404
|66-69-70-74—279
|Henrik Norlander (5), $19,404
|68-69-72-70—279
|Eric Cole (5), $18,984
|67-70-68-75—280
|Ryo Hisatsune (5), $18,984
|68-68-73-71—280
|Gordon Sargent (5), $18,732
|70-67-76-69—282
|James Hahn (4), $18,564
|67-70-72-74—283
|Chris Kirk (4), $18,396
|67-68-79-72—286
|Aldrich Potgieter
|67-66-76-WD
