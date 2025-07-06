John Deere Classic Scores

Sunday At TPC Deere Run Silvis, Ill. Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71 Final Round (x-won on first playoff…

Sunday

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Brian Campbell (500), $1,512,000 65-66-68-67—266 Emiliano Grillo (300), $915,600 65-66-68-67—266 David Lipsky (163), $495,600 64-67-68-68—267 Kevin Roy (163), $495,600 67-65-70-65—267 Jacob Bridgeman (90), $278,250 68-68-68-64—268 Lucas Glover (90), $278,250 72-64-68-64—268 Max Homa (90), $278,250 63-68-68-69—268 Kurt Kitayama (90), $278,250 68-67-66-67—268 Matt Kuchar (90), $278,250 65-70-67-66—268 Carson Young (90), $278,250 67-68-69-64—268 Nick Dunlap (59), $174,300 68-69-68-64—269 Austin Eckroat (59), $174,300 63-71-67-68—269 Rico Hoey (59), $174,300 66-69-68-66—269 Beau Hossler (59), $174,300 67-69-70-63—269 Si Woo Kim (59), $174,300 65-67-72-65—269 Denny McCarthy (59), $174,300 66-68-70-65—269 Jackson Koivun (0), $0 70-64-68-67—269 Patrick Fishburn (47), $128,100 70-67-66-67—270 Rickie Fowler (47), $128,100 65-72-67-66—270 Davis Thompson (47), $128,100 68-63-67-72—270 Chris Gotterup (38), $91,980 66-69-67-69—271 Lee Hodges (0), $84,700 68-67-68-68—271 Jake Knapp (0), $84,700 68-69-69-65—271 Sam Stevens (0), $84,700 64-68-72-67—271 Michael Thorbjornsen (0), $84,700 70-65-73-63—271 Kevin Yu (0), $84,700 65-68-73-65—271 Cameron Champ (30), $68,340 65-67-70-70—272 Garrick Higgo (30), $63,840 67-70-69-66—272 Nate Lashley (30), $68,340 67-67-69-69—272 Kris Ventura (30), $68,340 65-70-69-68—272 Doug Ghim (26), $56,280 62-68-74-69—273 Taylor Montgomery (26), $56,280 67-65-72-69—273 Zac Blair (20), $44,940 69-67-67-71—274 Bud Cauley (20), $44,940 69-66-72-67—274 Mark Hubbard (20), $44,940 70-67-69-68—274 Taylor Moore (20), $44,940 70-67-69-68—274 Jeremy Paul (20), $44,940 69-66-71-68—274 Brandt Snedeker (20), $44,940 67-70-70-67—274 Camilo Villegas (20), $44,940 66-66-69-73—274 Vince Whaley (20), $44,940 69-67-68-70—274 Rikuya Hoshino (14), $34,860 65-72-74-64—275 Philip Knowles (14), $34,860 72-65-66-72—275 Brendan Valdes (0), $34,860 71-66-69-69—275 Bronson Burgoon (9), $24,964 71-66-68-71—276 Zach Johnson (9), $24,964 69-68-71-68—276 Ben Kohles (9), $24,964 69-66-70-71—276 Thriston Lawrence (9), $24,964 66-68-71-71—276 Justin Lower (9), $24,964 64-71-70-71—276 Keith Mitchell (9), $24,964 66-69-73-68—276 Seamus Power (9), $24,964 67-66-68-75—276 Hayden Springer (9), $24,964 72-65-70-69—276 Adam Svensson (9), $24,964 69-68-70-69—276 Jesper Svensson (9), $24,964 67-70-70-69—276 Cristobal Del Solar (6), $19,964 68-69-70-70—277 Patton Kizzire (6), $19,964 70-67-74-66—277 Dylan Wu (6), $19,964 67-69-70-71—277 Quade Cummins (5), $19,404 72-65-70-72—279 Joel Dahmen (5), $19,404 66-69-70-74—279 Henrik Norlander (5), $19,404 68-69-72-70—279 Eric Cole (5), $18,984 67-70-68-75—280 Ryo Hisatsune (5), $18,984 68-68-73-71—280 Gordon Sargent (5), $18,732 70-67-76-69—282 James Hahn (4), $18,564 67-70-72-74—283 Chris Kirk (4), $18,396 67-68-79-72—286 Aldrich Potgieter 67-66-76-WD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.