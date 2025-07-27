Joc Pederson returns to Rangers lineup after missing 52 games with a broken hand

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joc Pederson returned to the Texas Rangers’ lineup Sunday after missing 52 games because of a…

Pederson, who joined Texas on a $37 million, two-year contract during free agency in December, was set to bat fifth as the designated hitter in the series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

“We signed Joc to be part of this offense, a big part of this offense, a guy that can hit in the heart of the order, drive in runs,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said before Sunday’s game. “He should make us a better offense.”

Pederson hit .131 with two home runs and six RBIs in his first 46 games with the Rangers. The two-time World Series champion was at .052 through 19 games after a 0-for-41 slump.

The 33-year-old suffered the broken hand on May 24 when he was hit by a pitch, an 87.5 mph cutter from Chicago White Sox right-hander Bryse Wilson.

Pederson was to make his 39th start, his 37th at DH, with two at first base. Bochy said Pederson again will primarily be a DH.

After being part of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series title played at Globe Life Field to end the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, Pederson was with the Braves for their championship the following year.

To make room for Pederson on the active roster, infielder/outfielder Michael Helman was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

