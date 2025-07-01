Jessica Pegula loses in first round at Wimbledon to Elisabetta Cocciaretto

LONDON (AP) — Third-seeded Jessica Pegula was upset in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday, losing 6-2, 6-3 to…

LONDON (AP) — Third-seeded Jessica Pegula was upset in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday, losing 6-2, 6-3 to 116th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto for the American’s earliest exit at a Grand Slam tournament in five years.

Pegula, the world No. 3, came into the All England Club having won the the grass-court Bad Homburg Open in Germany over the weekend when she beat Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The last time she lost in the first round at a major tournament was the French Open in 2020.

