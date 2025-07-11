Jean-Pierre Rivère steps down as Nice president after 14 years leading the French soccer club

NICE, France (AP) — Jean-Pierre Rivère is stepping down as president of Nice after 14 years at the helm of…

NICE, France (AP) — Jean-Pierre Rivère is stepping down as president of Nice after 14 years at the helm of the French league club.

Nice said in a statement on Friday that he will be replaced by the club’s current CEO, Fabrice Bocquet, from Aug. 20. Nice said the move was approved by Ineos, which acquired the club in 2019.

The club thanked Rivère for the stability it brought at Nice, which competed in European competitions in seven of the last 14 seasons. Nice placed fourth in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season.

“Jean-Pierre Rivère also brought in strong and ambitious investors, including INEOS in 2019, helping the club enter a new era,” Nice said, adding that he will continue to serve as a club ambassador.

Bocquet has served as Nice CEO since 2022. He will keep this role in addition to his new responsibilities.

“Over the past three years, Fabrice Bocquet has made a significant contribution to the club’s success, overseeing the day-to-day management of all its activities,” Nice said. “He has structured key strategic functions, strengthened organizational performance, and consolidated internal governance.”

