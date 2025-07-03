James scores 28, Bueckers 23 as the Wings start 4 rookies in a 98-89 win over the Mercury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Paige Bueckers added 23…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Paige Bueckers added 23 and the Dallas Wings started four rookies in a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

JJ Quinerly added a career-high of 17 points for the Wings (6-13), winners of five of their last seven games. The fourth rookie starter, Luisa Geiselsoder, scored four points. Second-year player Li Yueru shot 10 for 12 from the line and added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

James hit five 3-pointers and had six rebounds and six assists.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix (12-6) with 33 points for the 11th 30-point game of her career. Satou Sabally added 20 points and Monique Akoa Makani 14. The Mercury have lost consecutive games after six-game winning streak.

The Wings made 10 of 13 shots, with three 3s, and were perfect on nine shots from the line on the way to 32-20 lead after one quarter.

James had 13 points in the second quarter and easily passed her previous career high of 17 points. Dallas finished its best half of the season with a 61-43 lead. Bueckers had 14 points as the Wings shot 7 for 13 from long distance and 61% overall and added 14-for-15 shooting from the line.

Phoenix shot 37%, going 3 for 14 from beyond the arc, but was helped by hitting 14 of 16 shots from the line.

Copper hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in less than a minute, and Alyssa Thomas, who had nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, followed with a layup to pull the Mercury within 67-63 midway through the third quarter. James answered with a three-point play and the Wings pushed the lead to 82-71 entering the fourth quarter.

Dallas extended its advantage to 18 at 92-74.

