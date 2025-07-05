James out of Chelsea’s starting lineup for Club World Cup quarterfinal vs Palmeiras due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chelsea captain Reece James was removed from the starting lineup for Friday night’s Club World Cup quarterfinal…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chelsea captain Reece James was removed from the starting lineup for Friday night’s Club World Cup quarterfinal match against Palmeiras due to injury.

James was listed on FIFA’s squad list as injured on the bench. Midfielder Andrey Santos took James’ place in the Blues’ starting lineup.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said after the team’s 2-1 victory that James “felt something during the warm-up. We think it’s tightness and we prefer not to take any risks with him.”

James played in three of the four CWC matches for Chelsea before Friday. The 25-year-old English right back played 81 minutes in the team’s round-of-16 game against Benfica on Saturday, scoring the first goal in a 4-1 win.

James has struggled with injuries throughout his career, having missed 21 games for Chelsea with hamstring injuries in the 2024-25 season.

