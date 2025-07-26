Jackson’s layup at the buzzer lifts Sparks to a win over Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Rickea Jackson’s layup at the buzzer lifted the Los Angeles Sparks to a 101-99 win over…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rickea Jackson’s layup at the buzzer lifted the Los Angeles Sparks to a 101-99 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

The Liberty also lost star Breanna Stewart to a lower leg injury 3 minutes into the game. Stewart had three points and a rebound before she left and went to the locker room. New York was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Liberty rallied to beat Phoenix on Friday night.

Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 30 points, tied the score at 99 with an elbow jumper with 23.1 seconds left. Los Angeles worked the clock down before Stephanie Talbot fouled Kelsey Plum with 5.9 seconds left. The Liberty still had a foul to give, so the Sparks got the ball on the side.

After a timeout, Jackson got the ball in the post and threw a shot up over her head just before time expired. She finished with 24 points and Plum added 20 for the Sparks, who have won five straight.

MYSTICS 69, STORM 58

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Sug Sutton scored 13 points and Washington beat Seattle.

Seattle, which endured a five-minute scoring drought to open the third quarter and trailed 60-45 entering the fourth, held Washington without a point for the first six minutes of the final quarter. The Storm’s 11-0 run had them within 60-56 with four minutes remaining in the game.

Kiki Iriafen then made one free throw for Washington for a five-point lead and her layup with about 2 1/2 minutes left put the Mystics up 63-56. Brittney Sykes scored on two driving layups, leaving the Mystics in command 67-58 with 51 seconds remaining.

The Mystics won by double digits despite scoring only nine points in the fourth quarter. They held the Storm under 15 points in each of the last three quarters.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points, all in the first half for Seattle (15-11). Erica Wheeler scored 12 points.

