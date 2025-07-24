ISPS HANDA Senior Open Tour Scores

Thursday
At Old Course
Sunningdale, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.9 million
Yardage: 6,682; Par: 70
First Round
|Steven Alker
|33-30—63
|Mark Hensby
|29-35—64
|K.J. Choi
|32-34—66
|Joe Durant
|31-35—66
|Arjun Atwal
|32-35—67
|Ernie Els
|31-36—67
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|33-34—67
|Retief Goosen
|32-35—67
|Padraig Harrington
|34-33—67
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|32-35—67
|Timothy O’Neal
|32-35—67
|Tag Ridings
|35-32—67
|Charlie Wi
|35-32—67
|Steve Allan
|31-37—68
|Darren Fichardt
|34-34—68
|Stephen Gallacher
|32-36—68
|Richard Green
|36-32—68
|Scott Hend
|32-36—68
|Maarten Lafeber
|31-37—68
|Billy Mayfair
|33-35—68
|Rod Pampling
|32-36—68
|Corey Pavin
|33-35—68
|Tom Pernice
|33-35—68
|Paul Stankowski
|34-34—68
|Anthony Wall
|34-34—68
|Stephen Ames
|34-35—69
|Doug Barron
|35-34—69
|Angel Cabrera
|34-35—69
|Ariel Canete
|35-34—69
|Adilson Da Silva
|35-34—69
|Joakim Haeggman
|35-34—69
|Jerry Kelly
|34-35—69
|Paul Lawrie
|31-38—69
|Justin Leonard
|35-34—69
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-35—69
|Cameron Percy
|33-36—69
|Phillip Price
|33-36—69
|John Rollins
|33-36—69
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-34—69
|Ken Tanigawa
|33-36—69
|Ian Woosnam
|36-33—69
|Billy Andrade
|35-35—70
|Stuart Appleby
|36-34—70
|Shane Bertsch
|36-34—70
|Thomas Bjorn
|32-38—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-36—70
|Mark Brown
|36-34—70
|Gordon Burns
|35-35—70
|Michael Campbell
|35-35—70
|Chad Campbell
|35-35—70
|Greg Chalmers
|35-35—70
|Darren Clarke
|35-35—70
|Matthew Cort
|35-35—70
|Clark Dennis
|35-35—70
|David Drysdale
|33-37—70
|Bob Estes
|36-34—70
|Thomas Goegele
|34-36—70
|Simon Griffiths
|34-36—70
|J.J. Henry
|33-37—70
|Bryan Hoops
|35-35—70
|Keith Horne
|34-36—70
|Michael Jonzon
|33-37—70
|Jeff Maggert
|34-36—70
|Tim Petrovic
|36-34—70
|Jyoti Randhawa
|34-36—70
|Mario Tiziani
|34-36—70
|Steve Webster
|35-35—70
|Y.E. Yang
|33-37—70
|Peter Baker
|35-36—71
|Jason Caron
|37-34—71
|Robert Coles
|32-39—71
|Niclas Fasth
|33-38—71
|Fred Funk
|34-37—71
|Brian Gay
|36-35—71
|Matt Gogel
|35-36—71
|Paul Goydos
|37-34—71
|James Kingston
|37-34—71
|Rob Labritz
|37-34—71
|Michael Long
|34-37—71
|Andrew Marshall
|35-36—71
|Miguel Angel Martin
|36-35—71
|Euan Mcintosh
|33-38—71
|Shaun Micheel
|36-35—71
|Greg Owen
|35-36—71
|Jeev M. Singh
|35-36—71
|Jeff Williams
|35-36—71
|Phillip Archer
|35-37—72
|Rafael Benitez
|35-37—72
|Emanuele Canonica
|36-36—72
|Alex Cejka
|36-36—72
|Chris DiMarco
|36-36—72
|Scott Drummond
|35-37—72
|Gary Evans
|34-38—72
|Steve Flesch
|33-39—72
|Anders Hansen
|35-37—72
|Ik Jae Jang
|33-39—72
|Robert Karlsson
|36-36—72
|Simon Khan
|37-35—72
|Bernhard Langer
|36-36—72
|Paul McGinley
|35-37—72
|Jarmo Sandelin
|35-37—72
|Michael Wright
|33-39—72
|Shinichi Yokota
|36-36—72
|Markus Brier
|35-38—73
|Bradley Dredge
|36-37—73
|Ken Duke
|38-35—73
|David Duval
|34-39—73
|David Howell
|38-35—73
|Greig Hutcheon
|36-37—73
|Bo Van Pelt
|35-38—73
|Mark Wilson
|34-39—73
|Brad Adamonis
|34-40—74
|Felipe Aguilar
|32-42—74
|Lionel Alexandre
|37-37—74
|Ryan Dreyer
|35-39—74
|Scott Dunlap
|35-39—74
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|37-37—74
|Philip Golding
|37-37—74
|Thomas Levet
|37-37—74
|Mikael Lundberg
|36-38—74
|Scott McCarron
|37-37—74
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-38—74
|Gary Orr
|36-38—74
|Patrik Sjoland
|35-39—74
|Carl Suneson
|37-37—74
|Carlos Balmaseda
|34-41—75
|David Bransdon
|37-38—75
|Brian Davis
|37-38—75
|Stephen Dodd
|37-38—75
|Soren Kjeldsen
|38-37—75
|Rodrigo Lacerda Soares
|37-38—75
|Paul Streeter
|37-38—75
|Richard Warburton
|37-38—75
|Rich Beem
|35-41—76
|Andre Bossert
|37-39—76
|Vanslow Phillips
|36-40—76
|Jeff Sluman
|38-38—76
|Paul Smith
|37-40—77
|Fredrik Jacobson
|39-39—78
|Thomas Kalinowski
|38-41—79
|Graham Laing
|35-44—79
|Gary Wolstenholme
|39-40—79
|John Kennedy
|38-42—80
|Nobuhiro Masuda
|WD
