Live Radio
Home » Sports » ISPS HANDA Senior Open…

ISPS HANDA Senior Open Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 24, 2025, 3:34 PM

Thursday

At Old Course

Sunningdale, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.9 million

Yardage: 6,682; Par: 70

First Round

Steven Alker 33-30—63
Mark Hensby 29-35—64
K.J. Choi 32-34—66
Joe Durant 31-35—66
Arjun Atwal 32-35—67
Ernie Els 31-36—67
Ricardo Gonzalez 33-34—67
Retief Goosen 32-35—67
Padraig Harrington 34-33—67
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-35—67
Timothy O’Neal 32-35—67
Tag Ridings 35-32—67
Charlie Wi 35-32—67
Steve Allan 31-37—68
Darren Fichardt 34-34—68
Stephen Gallacher 32-36—68
Richard Green 36-32—68
Scott Hend 32-36—68
Maarten Lafeber 31-37—68
Billy Mayfair 33-35—68
Rod Pampling 32-36—68
Corey Pavin 33-35—68
Tom Pernice 33-35—68
Paul Stankowski 34-34—68
Anthony Wall 34-34—68
Stephen Ames 34-35—69
Doug Barron 35-34—69
Angel Cabrera 34-35—69
Ariel Canete 35-34—69
Adilson Da Silva 35-34—69
Joakim Haeggman 35-34—69
Jerry Kelly 34-35—69
Paul Lawrie 31-38—69
Justin Leonard 35-34—69
Colin Montgomerie 34-35—69
Cameron Percy 33-36—69
Phillip Price 33-36—69
John Rollins 33-36—69
Kevin Sutherland 35-34—69
Ken Tanigawa 33-36—69
Ian Woosnam 36-33—69
Billy Andrade 35-35—70
Stuart Appleby 36-34—70
Shane Bertsch 36-34—70
Thomas Bjorn 32-38—70
Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70
Mark Brown 36-34—70
Gordon Burns 35-35—70
Michael Campbell 35-35—70
Chad Campbell 35-35—70
Greg Chalmers 35-35—70
Darren Clarke 35-35—70
Matthew Cort 35-35—70
Clark Dennis 35-35—70
David Drysdale 33-37—70
Bob Estes 36-34—70
Thomas Goegele 34-36—70
Simon Griffiths 34-36—70
J.J. Henry 33-37—70
Bryan Hoops 35-35—70
Keith Horne 34-36—70
Michael Jonzon 33-37—70
Jeff Maggert 34-36—70
Tim Petrovic 36-34—70
Jyoti Randhawa 34-36—70
Mario Tiziani 34-36—70
Steve Webster 35-35—70
Y.E. Yang 33-37—70
Peter Baker 35-36—71
Jason Caron 37-34—71
Robert Coles 32-39—71
Niclas Fasth 33-38—71
Fred Funk 34-37—71
Brian Gay 36-35—71
Matt Gogel 35-36—71
Paul Goydos 37-34—71
James Kingston 37-34—71
Rob Labritz 37-34—71
Michael Long 34-37—71
Andrew Marshall 35-36—71
Miguel Angel Martin 36-35—71
Euan Mcintosh 33-38—71
Shaun Micheel 36-35—71
Greg Owen 35-36—71
Jeev M. Singh 35-36—71
Jeff Williams 35-36—71
Phillip Archer 35-37—72
Rafael Benitez 35-37—72
Emanuele Canonica 36-36—72
Alex Cejka 36-36—72
Chris DiMarco 36-36—72
Scott Drummond 35-37—72
Gary Evans 34-38—72
Steve Flesch 33-39—72
Anders Hansen 35-37—72
Ik Jae Jang 33-39—72
Robert Karlsson 36-36—72
Simon Khan 37-35—72
Bernhard Langer 36-36—72
Paul McGinley 35-37—72
Jarmo Sandelin 35-37—72
Michael Wright 33-39—72
Shinichi Yokota 36-36—72
Markus Brier 35-38—73
Bradley Dredge 36-37—73
Ken Duke 38-35—73
David Duval 34-39—73
David Howell 38-35—73
Greig Hutcheon 36-37—73
Bo Van Pelt 35-38—73
Mark Wilson 34-39—73
Brad Adamonis 34-40—74
Felipe Aguilar 32-42—74
Lionel Alexandre 37-37—74
Ryan Dreyer 35-39—74
Scott Dunlap 35-39—74
Hiroyuki Fujita 37-37—74
Philip Golding 37-37—74
Thomas Levet 37-37—74
Mikael Lundberg 36-38—74
Scott McCarron 37-37—74
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-38—74
Gary Orr 36-38—74
Patrik Sjoland 35-39—74
Carl Suneson 37-37—74
Carlos Balmaseda 34-41—75
David Bransdon 37-38—75
Brian Davis 37-38—75
Stephen Dodd 37-38—75
Soren Kjeldsen 38-37—75
Rodrigo Lacerda Soares 37-38—75
Paul Streeter 37-38—75
Richard Warburton 37-38—75
Rich Beem 35-41—76
Andre Bossert 37-39—76
Vanslow Phillips 36-40—76
Jeff Sluman 38-38—76
Paul Smith 37-40—77
Fredrik Jacobson 39-39—78
Thomas Kalinowski 38-41—79
Graham Laing 35-44—79
Gary Wolstenholme 39-40—79
John Kennedy 38-42—80
Nobuhiro Masuda WD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up