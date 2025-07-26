Live Radio
Home » Sports » ISPS HANDA Senior Open…

ISPS HANDA Senior Open Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 26, 2025, 1:44 PM

Saturday

At Old Course

Sunningdale, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.9 million

Yardage: 6,682; Par: 70

Third Round

Padraig Harrington 67-65-65—197
Justin Leonard 69-65-65—199
Thomas Bjorn 70-63-67—200
Steven Alker 63-73-66—202
Greg Chalmers 70-66-66—202
Clark Dennis 70-68-64—202
Kevin Sutherland 69-67-66—202
Ernie Els 67-67-69—203
Scott Hend 68-71-64—203
Darren Fichardt 68-70-66—204
Keith Horne 70-69-65—204
Cameron Percy 69-65-70—204
Steve Allan 68-67-70—205
Mark Hensby 64-72-69—205
Michael Wright 72-65-68—205
Stephen Gallacher 68-68-70—206
Ricardo Gonzalez 67-67-72—206
Paul Goydos 71-68-67—206
Jerry Kelly 69-69-68—206
Bernhard Langer 72-68-66—206
Charlie Wi 67-71-68—206
Alex Cejka 72-65-70—207
Retief Goosen 67-70-70—207
Richard Green 68-69-70—207
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-70—207
Paul Lawrie 69-67-71—207
John Rollins 69-70-68—207
Y.E. Yang 70-66-71—207
Arjun Atwal 67-72-69—208
Shane Bertsch 70-67-71—208
K.J. Choi 66-67-75—208
Matt Gogel 71-68-69—208
Greg Owen 71-64-73—208
Phillip Price 69-71-68—208
Steve Webster 70-69-69—208
Angel Cabrera 69-69-71—209
Chad Campbell 70-68-71—209
Steve Flesch 72-69-68—209
Simon Griffiths 70-68-71—209
J.J. Henry 70-70-69—209
Colin Montgomerie 69-71-69—209
Bo Van Pelt 73-67-69—209
Darren Clarke 70-69-71—210
Bradley Dredge 73-68-69—210
Joe Durant 66-72-72—210
Maarten Lafeber 68-73-69—210
Timothy O’Neal 67-74-69—210
Corey Pavin 68-68-74—210
Tom Pernice 68-69-73—210
Stephen Ames 69-72-70—211
Jason Caron 71-69-71—211
Bob Estes 70-68-73—211
Joakim Haeggman 69-69-73—211
James Kingston 71-70-70—211
Tim Petrovic 70-71-70—211
Jyoti Randhawa 70-71-70—211
Paul Stankowski 68-72-71—211
Ken Tanigawa 69-71-71—211
Mark Wilson 73-68-70—211
Ian Woosnam 69-70-72—211
Stuart Appleby 70-68-74—212
David Drysdale 70-70-72—212
Thomas Goegele 70-69-73—212
Tag Ridings 67-73-72—212
Billy Andrade 70-71-72—213
Mark Brown 70-69-74—213
Ariel Canete 69-72-72—213
Billy Mayfair 68-73-72—213
Mikael Lundberg 74-66-74—214
Euan Mcintosh 71-69-74—214
Jeev M. Singh 71-69-74—214
Anthony Wall 68-71-75—214
Peter Baker 71-70-74—215
Robert Coles 71-69-75—215
Matthew Cort 70-69-76—215

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up