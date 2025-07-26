ISPS HANDA Senior Open Tour Scores

Saturday
At Old Course
Sunningdale, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.9 million
Yardage: 6,682; Par: 70
Third Round
|Padraig Harrington
|67-65-65—197
|Justin Leonard
|69-65-65—199
|Thomas Bjorn
|70-63-67—200
|Steven Alker
|63-73-66—202
|Greg Chalmers
|70-66-66—202
|Clark Dennis
|70-68-64—202
|Kevin Sutherland
|69-67-66—202
|Ernie Els
|67-67-69—203
|Scott Hend
|68-71-64—203
|Darren Fichardt
|68-70-66—204
|Keith Horne
|70-69-65—204
|Cameron Percy
|69-65-70—204
|Steve Allan
|68-67-70—205
|Mark Hensby
|64-72-69—205
|Michael Wright
|72-65-68—205
|Stephen Gallacher
|68-68-70—206
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|67-67-72—206
|Paul Goydos
|71-68-67—206
|Jerry Kelly
|69-69-68—206
|Bernhard Langer
|72-68-66—206
|Charlie Wi
|67-71-68—206
|Alex Cejka
|72-65-70—207
|Retief Goosen
|67-70-70—207
|Richard Green
|68-69-70—207
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-70-70—207
|Paul Lawrie
|69-67-71—207
|John Rollins
|69-70-68—207
|Y.E. Yang
|70-66-71—207
|Arjun Atwal
|67-72-69—208
|Shane Bertsch
|70-67-71—208
|K.J. Choi
|66-67-75—208
|Matt Gogel
|71-68-69—208
|Greg Owen
|71-64-73—208
|Phillip Price
|69-71-68—208
|Steve Webster
|70-69-69—208
|Angel Cabrera
|69-69-71—209
|Chad Campbell
|70-68-71—209
|Steve Flesch
|72-69-68—209
|Simon Griffiths
|70-68-71—209
|J.J. Henry
|70-70-69—209
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-71-69—209
|Bo Van Pelt
|73-67-69—209
|Darren Clarke
|70-69-71—210
|Bradley Dredge
|73-68-69—210
|Joe Durant
|66-72-72—210
|Maarten Lafeber
|68-73-69—210
|Timothy O’Neal
|67-74-69—210
|Corey Pavin
|68-68-74—210
|Tom Pernice
|68-69-73—210
|Stephen Ames
|69-72-70—211
|Jason Caron
|71-69-71—211
|Bob Estes
|70-68-73—211
|Joakim Haeggman
|69-69-73—211
|James Kingston
|71-70-70—211
|Tim Petrovic
|70-71-70—211
|Jyoti Randhawa
|70-71-70—211
|Paul Stankowski
|68-72-71—211
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-71-71—211
|Mark Wilson
|73-68-70—211
|Ian Woosnam
|69-70-72—211
|Stuart Appleby
|70-68-74—212
|David Drysdale
|70-70-72—212
|Thomas Goegele
|70-69-73—212
|Tag Ridings
|67-73-72—212
|Billy Andrade
|70-71-72—213
|Mark Brown
|70-69-74—213
|Ariel Canete
|69-72-72—213
|Billy Mayfair
|68-73-72—213
|Mikael Lundberg
|74-66-74—214
|Euan Mcintosh
|71-69-74—214
|Jeev M. Singh
|71-69-74—214
|Anthony Wall
|68-71-75—214
|Peter Baker
|71-70-74—215
|Robert Coles
|71-69-75—215
|Matthew Cort
|70-69-76—215
