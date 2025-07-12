Ireland scores 106 against Portugal in record-breaking rugby match

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Paul O’Connell’s sympathy for Portugal only went so far. After watching the Ireland rugby team he’s…

After watching the Ireland rugby team he’s nursing thrash Portugal by a record 106-7 on Saturday, the stand-in coach admitted he felt sorry for the home side.

The 16-try victory surpassed the 83-3, 13-try win over the United States in 2000 and set Ireland records for most points, most tries and biggest margin.

Ireland did it without 17 of its British and Irish Lions.

“I feel sorry for Portugal but we were very clinical and took our chances,” O’Connell told Virgin Sports.

“It is a unique summer tour given the Lions tour is on at the same time, but I am very happy with how our squad applied themselves. It is great to get some guys capped and scoring tries and training in an international environment.”

There were 11 different try-scorers for Ireland, including doubles for debutants Hugh Gavin and wing Shayne Bolton and one for debutant flanker Alex Kendellen.

Flyhalf Jack Crowley nailed 12 of 15 conversion attempts. There was one penalty try.

Portugal was playing Ireland for the first time. It was also Os Lobos’ first test since March, when it finished fourth in the Rugby Europe Championship.

Ireland next faces New Zealand in Chicago on Nov. 1.

