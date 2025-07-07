Injured All Blacks captain Scott Barrett ruled out of the test series against France

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of New Zealand’s second and third…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of New Zealand’s second and third rugby tests against France after injuring his ankle in the series-opening win.

Barrett was replaced midway through the second half of the first test in Dunedin which the All Blacks won 31-27. Scans have since revealed a tear in Barrett’s calf muscle.

Backrower Ardie Savea will lead the All Blacks in the second test at Wellington on Saturday. The All Blacks have yet to name a replacement for Barrett at lock.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said Barrett is “a massive part of the team.”

“We’re obviously disappointed to lose the skip, but we’ve got to go forward. We trust our depth. There is an opportunity for someone else to step up.”

Hansen said it isn’t yet clear how long Barrett will be sidelined.

“We’ll just take it week for week,” he said. “He’ll be keen to get back as quickly as possible but we obviously have to do what’s right for him in the injury process.”

