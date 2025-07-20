IndyCar Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Results

Sunday At Exhibition Place Street Circuit Toronto Lap length: 1.786 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Exhibition Place Street Circuit

Toronto

Lap length: 1.786 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running.

2. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

3. (13) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

5. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

6. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

7. (5) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (11) Callum Ilott, 90, Running.

9. (15) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

10. (17) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

11. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

12. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

13. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

14. (3) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

16. (20) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

18. (12) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 87, Did not finish.

19. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 86, Did not finish.

20. (22) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 82, Did not finish.

21. (7) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 67, Running.

22. (25) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 57, Did not finish.

23. (26) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 36, Did not finish.

24. (18) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 36, Did not finish.

25. (23) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 29, Did not finish.

26. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 2, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.972 mph.

Time of Race: 01:48:23.9092.

Margin of Victory: 0.4843 seconds.

Cautions: 0 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-3, Palou 4-40, VeeKay 41-56, O’Ward 57, Ericsson 58, Herta 59-61, O’Ward 62.

Points: Palou 536, O’Ward 437, Kirkwood 363, Dixon 362, Lundgaard 317, Rosenqvist 309, Armstrong 283, Herta 278, Power 263, Malukas 259.

