IndyCar Indycar Grand Prix of Monterey Results

Sunday At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, Calif. Lap length: 2.238 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou,…

Sunday

At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif.

Lap length: 2.238 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.

2. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

3. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

4. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

5. (19) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

6. (24) Callum Ilott, 95, Running.

7. (5) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

8. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

9. (11) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

10. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

11. (4) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

12. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

13. (6) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

14. (23) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

15. (22) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

16. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

17. (9) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

18. (16) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

19. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

20. (27) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.

21. (25) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

22. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

23. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 92, Running.

24. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 91, Running.

25. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 78, Did not finish.

26. (21) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 10, Did not finish.

27. (14) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.051 mph.

Time of Race: 02:05:00.1159.

Margin of Victory: 3.7965 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 2 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-25, Siegel 26-36, Palou 37.

Points: Palou 590, O’Ward 469, Dixon 392, Kirkwood 377, Lundgaard 357, Rosenqvist 315, Herta 313, Armstrong 307, Power 289, Malukas 276.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.