IndyCar Indycar Grand Prix of Monterey Results

Sunday
At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca
Monterey, Calif.
Lap length: 2.238 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.
2. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
3. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
4. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
5. (19) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
6. (24) Callum Ilott, 95, Running.
7. (5) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
8. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
9. (11) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
10. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
11. (4) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
12. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
13. (6) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
14. (23) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
15. (22) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
16. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
17. (9) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
18. (16) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
19. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
20. (27) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.
21. (25) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
22. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
23. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 92, Running.
24. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 91, Running.
25. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 78, Did not finish.
26. (21) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 10, Did not finish.
27. (14) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.051 mph.
Time of Race: 02:05:00.1159.
Margin of Victory: 3.7965 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 13 laps.
Lead Changes: 2 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-25, Siegel 26-36, Palou 37.
Points: Palou 590, O’Ward 469, Dixon 392, Kirkwood 377, Lundgaard 357, Rosenqvist 315, Herta 313, Armstrong 307, Power 289, Malukas 276.
