IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Results

Sunday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio Lap length: 2.258 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Scott Dixon,…

Sunday

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Lap length: 2.258 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

3. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

4. (5) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

5. (14) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

6. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

7. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (7) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

9. (26) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (3) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

11. (4) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

12. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

13. (24) Callum Ilott, 90, Running.

14. (6) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

16. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (13) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

18. (19) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

19. (12) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

20. (23) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

21. (27) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

22. (25) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

23. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

24. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

25. (16) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 36, Did not finish.

26. (22) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 11, Did not finish.

27. (18) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 1, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.166 mph.

Time of Race: 01:49:41.0967.

Margin of Victory: 0.4201 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-27, Simpson 28, Dixon 29, Palou 30-56, Dixon 57-60, Palou 61-72, Herta 73-75, Palou 76-84, Dixon 85.

Points: Palou 430, Kirkwood 317, O’Ward 305, Dixon 282, Lundgaard 263, Rosenqvist 259, Herta 217, Armstrong 209, Power 202, Ferrucci 198.

