IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Results

Sunday
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.
2. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
3. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
4. (5) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
5. (14) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
6. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
7. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (7) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
9. (26) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
10. (3) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
11. (4) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
12. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
13. (24) Callum Ilott, 90, Running.
14. (6) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
16. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (13) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
18. (19) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
19. (12) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
20. (23) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
21. (27) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
22. (25) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
23. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
24. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
25. (16) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 36, Did not finish.
26. (22) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 11, Did not finish.
27. (18) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 1, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.166 mph.
Time of Race: 01:49:41.0967.
Margin of Victory: 0.4201 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-27, Simpson 28, Dixon 29, Palou 30-56, Dixon 57-60, Palou 61-72, Herta 73-75, Palou 76-84, Dixon 85.
Points: Palou 430, Kirkwood 317, O’Ward 305, Dixon 282, Lundgaard 263, Rosenqvist 259, Herta 217, Armstrong 209, Power 202, Ferrucci 198.
