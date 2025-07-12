India’s top soccer league 2025-26 season suspended

The 2025-26 season of India’s top soccer league has been indefinitely suspended because of contractual problems. The 13-team Indian Super…

The 2025-26 season of India’s top soccer league has been indefinitely suspended because of contractual problems.

The 13-team Indian Super League was scheduled to begin in September, but Football Sports Development Limited confirmed Friday it’s on hold. The organizer’s contract expires in December and hasn’t been renewed.

“In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organize, or commercialize the 2025-26 ISL season,” the FSDL said in a letter to clubs.

The season is “on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure,” it added.

ISL club Kerala Blasters announced Friday it allowed Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez to leave for a club in Poland.

There is still optimism, however, that there will still be a new season.

“The ISL will go ahead, maybe not with the name of the ISL,” Delhi FC director Ranjit Bajaj told The Associated Press, adding that he blames mismanagement from the federation.

Earlier this month, India’s national team parted ways with coach Manolo Marquez after poor results put qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup in doubt.

