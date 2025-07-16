Indiana takes road win streak into matchup with New York

Indiana Fever (12-10, 8-5 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (14-6, 8-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (12-10, 8-5 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (14-6, 8-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Fever take on New York Liberty.

The Liberty are 8-2 in conference play. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 21.2 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 6.1.

The Fever have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 11.3.

New York makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Indiana has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Fever defeated the Liberty 102-88 in their last matchup on June 14. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 32 points, and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is scoring 19.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 16.3 points, five assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.3 points for the Fever. Boston is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.