Indiana takes on Connecticut, looks for 4th straight road win

Indiana Fever (11-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-18, 2-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -15.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits Connecticut Sun trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference games is 2-6. Connecticut is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 7-5. Indiana is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Connecticut is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Fever won 88-71 in the last matchup on June 17. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 20 points, and Tina Charles led the Sun with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sun. Charles is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 85.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

