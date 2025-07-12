Indiana hosts Dallas after Mitchell’s 25-point performance

Dallas Wings (6-15, 2-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (6-15, 2-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever takes on the Dallas Wings after Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points in the Indiana Fever’s 99-82 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever have gone 6-6 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the WNBA with 34.0 rebounds led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.1.

The Wings are 2-9 on the road. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA scoring 81.6 points per game while shooting 41.3%.

Indiana’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 94-86 on June 27. Mitchell scored 32 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: day to day (knee), DiJonai Carrington: day to day (ribs), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.