Indiana hosts Atlanta after Gray’s 24-point game

Atlanta Dream (12-7, 8-4 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Indiana Fever after Allisha Gray scored 24 points in the Dream’s 90-81 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever are 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dream have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is the best team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 78.7 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Indiana makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Atlanta averages 5.2 more points per game (84.4) than Indiana allows (79.2).

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Dream defeated the Fever 77-58 in their last matchup on June 10. Gray led the Dream with 23 points, and Natasha Howard led the Fever with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brionna Jones is averaging 14 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

