India captain Shubman Gill’s hundred holds off England on first day at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — New captain Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 114 led India’s gritty effort to 310-5 against England on day one Wednesday of the second test at Edgbaston.

The pressure was on Gill as India’s last specialist batsman to prevent exposing the fragile bottom order in the last two hours of an extended day.

He succeeded.

Gill and spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, paired from 211-5 after two quick wickets after tea, ran well, were patient and still kept the scoreboard ticking at more than four runs an over.

Jadeja was a sturdy partner with 41 not out, offering memories of his only overseas century on this ground in 2022.

India’s other big contributor was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal but whose demise for 87 was a surprise on a flat pitch under sunny skies.

England would also feel content at restricting India somewhat, after winning the toss and sending India in to bat.

Captain Ben Stokes’ gamble was virtually predictable. When Stokes has won the toss in home tests, he has opted to bowl first 10 times out of 11. His England believe any fourth-innings target can be chased down. They did it again in Leeds.

Gill also said he would have bowled first but his India finished the first day well after giving away some wickets.

Chris Woakes starred in England’s attack with 2-59.

