ICC appoints Sanjog Gupta as new chief executive

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Cricket Council has appointed top Indian broadcaster Sanjog Gupta as its new chief executive officer.

Gupta will replace Geoff Allardice, who resigned in January after serving for four years.

“Sanjog is a highly respected figure in global media and entertainment and sports ecosystems and joins the ICC with more than two decades of cross-functional experience,” the ICC said in a statement Monday.

Gupta joined Star India (now JioStar) in 2010 and a decade later became head of sports at Disney and Star India. He was appointed as CEO of JioStar Sports last November.

“It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost two billion fans worldwide,” said Gupta, who cited commercial growth and progression of the women’s game.

“Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the cricket movement around the world,” he added.

ICC chairman Jay Shah hoped Gupta’s extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialization will be invaluable for the ICC.

“We considered several exceptional candidates for this position, but the nominations committee unanimously recommended Sanjog,” Shah said.

