Ian Smith and David Da Costa score goals, Timbers beat Revolution 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ian Smith scored his first goal in MLS, David Da Costa also scored a goal and the Portland Timbers beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night.

Maxime Crépeau had two saves for Portland (9-5-6).

David Da Costa bent a shot from outside the area between two defenders and inside the back post to give the Timbers a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute.

Smith opened the scoring in the 20th minute when the 22-year-old rookie defender blasted a half-volley, off a cross played by Santiago Moreno, from the left side of the area into the net.

Luca Langoni, on the counter-attack, ran onto a long arcing ball played ahead by Carles Gil and cut back to evade a defender before he calmly scored from the right side of the area to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute.

Aljaz Ivacic stopped three shots for the Revolution.

New England (6-7-6) is winless in four straight.

