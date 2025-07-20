Ian Pilcher’s late goal helps San Diego remain atop Western Conference, tie Whitecaps 1-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ian Pilcher scored his first goal in MLS for San Diego FC in a 1-1 tie…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ian Pilcher scored his first goal in MLS for San Diego FC in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in a matchup of the top-two teams in the Western Conference.

San Diego (13-7-4) leads the conference with 43 points and the Whitecaps have 42. Minnesota United is third with 41 points.

Pilcher, a 22-year-old rookie defender, made it 1-1 in the 80th minute. Anders Dreyer’s corner kick was cleared by Vancouver before Luca Bombino misplayed a shot from the edge of the area that rolled to Pilcher for a first-touch finish from near the penalty spot.

Yohei Takaoka had five saves for Vancouver (12-5-6).

The Whitecaps took a 1-0 lead on a own goal in the 40th minute. Édier Ocampo, on the counter-attack, had his shot from the edge of the area parried by diving goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega before Manu Duah’s clearance attempt went into the net.

Sisniega stopped three shots for SDFC.

San Diego had 59% possession and outshot the Whitecaps 17-9, 6-3 on target.

Expansion San Diego beat the Whitecaps 5-3 on the road in the first-ever meeting between the clubs on June 25.

