Ian Baker-Finch will retire from golf coverage on CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Baker-Finch is retiring after CBS ends its PGA Tour golf coverage next week after nearly 19 years of his friendly Australian voice contributing to the network’s broadcast.

Baker-Finch, best known for his British Open victory in 1991 among his 16 victories worldwide, joined CBS in 2007. He had worked the previous decade in golf announcing with ESPN and TNT.

“Golf has been an enormous part of my life,” Baker-Finch, 64, said in a statement. “I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and more recently work with the very best in television.”

CBS ends its 2025 coverage of the PGA Tour next week at the Wyndham Championship.

“As a major champion during his successful playing career and over three decades in broadcasting, Ian Baker-Finch distinguished himself as one of the most respected and trusted voices in golf,” said David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports. “As he announces his retirement, we’ll miss his passion, insight, warmth and steady presence on the air but know he will continue to make his mark across the world of golf.”

