Host Swiss team exits Euro 2025 with respect from Spain and a new passion for women’s soccer

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The guard of honor Spain’s players gave their beaten Switzerland opponents leaving the field told a strong story.

A Swiss team whose prospects at its home Women’s European Championship were unclear a month ago left bathed in warmth and affection after a 2-0 loss to the tournament favorite in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Saluted after the final whistle by fans on all four sides of another sold-out stadium, Switzerland left the stage with clear respect from the world champion — and likely next European champion.

“It was a spontaneous gesture,” Spain star Aitana Bonmatí said in translated comments. “It was a way to congratulate them for a great tournament and it goes beyond that.”

“They made us live unique experiences we will never forget. We are playing in stadiums full of people,” the two-time Ballon d’Or winner said. “We wanted to thank them for that.”

And Switzerland is now a good team — almost unrecognizable to the one that went into training camp last month on an eight-game winless run dating to November.

“They have been a very serious team, very intense,” said Bonmatí, whose backheeled pass to Athenea Del Castillo created the opening goal in the 66th minute of an increasingly tense test for the World Cup and UEFA Nations League title holder.

Swiss captain Lia Wälti stopped at the end of the guard of honor to exchange words and a long hug with Alexia Putellas, another two-time Ballon d’Or winner. In May, Wälti’s club team Arsenal had dethroned the Barcelona of Putellas and Bonmatí in the Women’s Champions League final.

Minutes earlier, the 32-year-old Wälti was consoling her tearful 18-year-old teammate Iman Beney, who had a stellar breakout tournament.

The dynamic and fearless play of teenagers Beney, Sydney Schertenleib and Leila Wandeler, and 22-year-old Alayah Pilgrim — in thrilling finishes to group-stage games against Iceland and Finland – won over any lingering doubts among fans and media during the tournament.

“It hurts now,” midfielder Smilla Vallotto told broadcaster RTS, while looking ahead to “a beautiful future” with what she called the best fans in Europe.

A three-week journey at Euro 2025 seems to have changed completely the perception and passion of women’s soccer in Switzerland, which does not yet have a fully professional women’s league.

“I think it is hard to change a Swiss person, but we have made a change on the pitch and I’m very happy about that,” coach Pia Sundhage said. “It’s been a once in a lifetime feeling.”

Sundhage has been on this kind of journey before, developing the culture of women’s soccer in her native Sweden, China, the United States and Brazil.

Her Swiss project did not seem on track until that elusive win came in a final warmup game on June 26 against the Czech Republic.

The locker room got louder when the tournament arrived and the atmosphere built. There was more music and dancing, Sundhage said, hailing a “phenomenal change.”

The 65-year-old coach was last to walk off the field Friday, serenaded by fans next to the players’ tunnel at one end of the stadium chanting “Pia, Pia, Pia.”

“We are winning a positive attitude for women’s football,” Sundhage said. “Switzerland have a great future, absolutely.”

