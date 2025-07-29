Host Australia drawn with South Korea, Iran, Philippines for 2026 Women’s Asian Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Women’s Asian Cup host Australia has been drawn into Group A with South Korea, Iran and Philippines…

SYDNEY (AP) — Women’s Asian Cup host Australia has been drawn into Group A with South Korea, Iran and Philippines for tournament in March next year.

The Matildas, semifinalists at the 2023 World Cup on home soil and Asian champions in 2010, lost to the South Koreans in the quarterfinals in the last contintental championship.

At the official ceremony Tuesday, the Australians were drawn to open the tournament against Philippines in Perth on March 1.

Defending champion China, which rallied from 2-0 down to beat South Korea in the 2022 final, is in Group B with three-time champion North Korea, first-time qualifier Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

Japan, aiming for a third title, is in Group C with Vietnam, India and Taiwan.

The top two teams in each of the three groups and the two best third-place teams will advance to the quarterfinals. The final is set for Sydney on March 21.

