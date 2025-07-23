Home run leader Cal Raleigh gets day off for Seattle against the Brewers

SEATTLE (AP) — Major league home run leader Cal Raleigh was rested for the Seattle Mariners’ game against the Milwaukee…

SEATTLE (AP) — Major league home run leader Cal Raleigh was rested for the Seattle Mariners’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Mitch Garver started at catcher, batting sixth, and Jorge Polanco was Seattle’s designated hitter batting fourth.

Raleigh hit his 39th home run Tuesday night in the Mariners’ 1-0 victory over the Brewers. It was his 132nd home run for Seattle, moving him into a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. for most homers by a player in his first five seasons with the Mariners.

Raleigh homered twice on July 11 in Detroit to reach 38, which was the second-most in history before the All-Star break, before going on to win this year’s Home Run Derby.

