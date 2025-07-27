x-first half winner
Friday’s Games
Eugene 6, Vancouver 5, 10 innings
Hillsboro 8, Tri-City 5
Everett 7, Spokane 1
Saturday’s Games
Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 7
Vancouver 5, Eugene 3, 10 innings
Everett 3, Spokane 2
Sunday’s Games
Tri-City at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Everett at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.