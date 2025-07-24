x-first half winner Tuesday’s Games Tri-City 12, Hillsboro 7 Eugene 12, Vancouver 3 Spokane 2, Everett 1 Wednesday’s Games Hillsboro…

x-first half winner

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 12, Hillsboro 7

Eugene 12, Vancouver 3

Spokane 2, Everett 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 2

Eugene 4, Vancouver 1

Everett 4, Spokane 1

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

