High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

July 12, 2025, 1:22 AM

x-first half winner

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 3, Hillsboro 0

Spokane 7, Eugene 4

Tri-City 12, Everett 8

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro 5, Vancouver 4

Tri-City 2, Everett 0

Eugene 8, Spokane 4

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 4:30 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

_____

