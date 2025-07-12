x-first half winner
Thursday’s Games
Vancouver 3, Hillsboro 0
Spokane 7, Eugene 4
Tri-City 12, Everett 8
Friday’s Games
Hillsboro 5, Vancouver 4
Tri-City 2, Everett 0
Eugene 8, Spokane 4
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 4:30 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.
