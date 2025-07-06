Live Radio
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

July 6, 2025, 1:25 AM

x-first half winner

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 9, Everett 2

Eugene 11, Hillsboro 9

Tri-City 4, Spokane 3

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 3, Everett 0

Eugene 10, Hillsboro 5

Tri-City 2, Spokane 0

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Sports
