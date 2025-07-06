x-first half winner
Friday’s Games
Vancouver 9, Everett 2
Eugene 11, Hillsboro 9
Tri-City 4, Spokane 3
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 3, Everett 0
Eugene 10, Hillsboro 5
Tri-City 2, Spokane 0
Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.