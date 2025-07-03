x-first half winner
Tuesday’s Games
Everett 2, Vancouver 1
Eugene 7, Hillsboro 2
Tri-City 7, Spokane 4
Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 10, Hillsboro 2
Vancouver 7, Everett 3
Spokane 10, Tri-City 8, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.