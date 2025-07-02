x-first half winner
Sunday’s Games
Tri-City 1, Vancouver 0
Spokane 13, Hillsboro 9
Eugene 19, Everett 8
Tuesday’s Games
Everett 2, Vancouver 1
Eugene 7, Hillsboro 2
Tri-City 7, Spokane 4
Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.