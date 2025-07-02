Hegerberg leads Norway to opening 2-1 win over host nation Switzerland at Euro 2025

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Norway star Ada Hegerberg led her team to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over host nation Switzerland…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Norway star Ada Hegerberg led her team to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over host nation Switzerland despite missing a penalty in their opening game at the Women’s European Championship on Wednesday.

The home team dominated the first half and went ahead in the 28th minute when Nadine Riesen capitalized on some pinball-machine Norwegian defending to score in off the left post.

Hegerberg equalized against the run of play with a header to Vilde Bøe Risa’s corner in the 54th, four minutes before Switzerland’s Julia Stierli scored an own goal trying to stop Caroline Graham Hansen’s cross for Hegerberg.

But Hegerberg – the all-time Women’s Champions League top-scorer – sent her penalty to the left of the post in the 70th after Géraldine Reuteler was penalized for hand ball while trying to defend against the Lyon star.

Reuteler had sent the ball crashing off the crossbar for the dominant Swiss in the first half.

Switzerland was awarded a penalty after Hegerberg’s miss only to have the decision overturned after a VAR review for an offside call.

The game — the second of the tournament after Finland’s 1-0 win over Iceland — was preceded by the Euro 2025 opening ceremony. Dancers used long silver tubes in a carefully choreographed performance that paid tribute to Switzerland’s clock-making heritage and Alpine landscape.

UEFA said the modest ceremony celebrated “the pinnacle of European team spirit” while emphasizing “diversity, unity and the triumph of women’s football on its greatest stage.”

