Hamlin wins double OT thriller in Dover and NASCAR rolls into the iconic “Brickyard”

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Site: Speedway, Indiana. Track: Indianapolis Motor…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG

Site: Speedway, Indiana.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:25 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (TNT and MAX).

Last year: Leading only seven of 167 laps, Kyle Larson managed to secure the victory in double overtime while holding off Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.

Last race: Denny Hamlin earned his fourth series win of the year after keeping a surging Chase Briscoe at bay in a double-overtime finish at Dover.

Next race: August 3, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pennzoil 250

Site: Speedway, Indiana.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Riley Herbst stole the lead from Aric Almirola in the final lap, marking his second series win and first of the season.

Last race: Connor Zilisch earned his fourth win of the season after leading 77 laps in a race that was shortened due to rain.

Next race: August 2, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

TSport 200

Site: Indianapolis.

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Race distance: 200 laps, 137.2 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., qualifying, 4:10 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Ty Majeski gets his first win of the year after taking the lead for good with 56 laps to go.

Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.

Next race: August 8, Watkins Glen, N.Y..

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix

Site: Stavelot, Belgium.

Track: Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.

Race distance: 44 laps, 191.4 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:25 a.m., sprint qualifying, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 5:55 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Lewis Hamilton secured the win after original winner and teammate George Russell was disqualified for an underweight car.

Last race: Lando Norris scored his first victory at his home race in Silverstone after capitalizing on teammate Piastri’s 10-second penalty amidst a safety-car restart.

Next race: August 4, Mogyorod, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Java House Grand Prix of Monterey

Site: Monterey, California.

Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Race distance: 95 laps, 212.61 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, noon, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Pole-sitter Alex Palou lost the lead early but ultimately regained it, earning him his second win in a row at the Java House GP.

Last race: Pato O’Ward took the lead with 27 laps to go, securing the victory and further chipping away at Alex Palou’s lead in the standings.

Next race: August 10, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:45 a.m., qualifying, 2:15 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (FS1).

Next race: August 17, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Bricker’s Bash

Prairie Dirt Classic – Night 1

C&D Rigging Summer Nationals

Prairie Dirt Classic – Night 2

C&D Rigging Summer Nationals

Empire State Challenge

Wilmot Late Model Showdown

Next race: July 31 – August 2.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.