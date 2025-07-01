Guardians place Gabriel Arias on IL with ankle sprain, recall Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed shortstop Gabriel Arias on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed shortstop Gabriel Arias on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain before Tuesday night’s game at the Chicago Cubs and recalled infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus.

Rocchio was in Cleveland’s lineup at shortstop and batting ninth for the series opener at Wrigley Field.

Arias was taken off the field on a cart after getting hurt in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team said X-rays were negative and Arias underwent an MRI on Monday.

“It looks like we got pretty lucky,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “It looks like a moderate ankle sprain. So we’ll have more information on him when we get back (to Cleveland on Friday), but it sounds like he avoided some major injury, which is great.”

Arias is batting .231 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 77 games in his first full season as a starter.

Arias went deep into the hole to field a grounder by Masyn Winn with one out, but caught his left spike on the grass and awkwardly rolled his ankle. The ball wound up in left field for a single. Arias immediately grabbed his leg and remained down for several minutes.

Rocchio opened the season with the Guardians, but was optioned to Triple-A on May 12 after batting only .165 with eight RBIs in 35 games. In 41 games with Columbus, he hit .252 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.