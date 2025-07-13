Grizzlies announce that Jaren Jackson Jr.’s renegotiation and extension is complete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr.’s signing of a $239.9 million deal that keeps him under contract for the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr.’s signing of a $239.9 million deal that keeps him under contract for the next five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies finally became official Sunday, one day after the team reached a buyout agreement with guard Cole Anthony to facilitate the move.

Jackson is now under contract through 2029-30, after renegotiating the final year of his current deal and getting a raise to $33 million for the coming season. The extension kicks in in 2026-27, starting with a salary of $46.2 million.

The sides reached the agreement two weeks ago, but the Grizzlies needed to clear the space required to make the move happen before Jackson could actually sign the contract. He averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies in 74 games this past season and was an All-Star for the second time in his Memphis career.

A three-time All-Defensive team pick — and the 2023 NBA defensive player of the year — Jackson has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 407 career games with Memphis.

Jackson had surgery for a turf toe injury earlier this month and will be re-evaluated likely sometime around the start of training camp this fall, though the Grizzlies haven’t given any indication how long he will be sidelined to start the season. He suffered the injury in his right foot during offseason basketball activities, the team had said, adding that he is expected to have a full recovery.

Locking up Jackson is part of a plan by Memphis to continue building around him and star point guard Ja Morant. Memphis was swept by eventual champion Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs in April.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.