‘Great club legend’ Lucas Vázquez ending long stint with Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Lucas Vázquez, an important player for Real Madrid during one of its most successful eras, is ending his stint with the Spanish powerhouse.

The club and the player said Wednesday that he is not returning for another season.

“I’m leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me,” Vázquez said on social media. “Wherever I go, I will proudly say that I had the honor of playing for the best team in the world. Thank you for joining me on the most beautiful journey of my life.”

Madrid is preparing a farewell ceremony on Thursday for the 34-year-old Vázquez.

“Real Madrid would like to express our gratitude and affection to Lucas Vázquez, one of the great legends of our club,” it said in a statement.

Vázquez is one of the winningest players with Madrid, having helped the club capture 23 titles, including five Champions Leagues and four Spanish leagues. He made 402 appearances, playing mostly as a right back but also as a forward, attacking midfielder and contributing off the bench.

“Lucas Vázquez represents in an exemplary way the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans,” club president Florentino Pérez said.

“The figure of Lucas Vázquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility and winning spirit that are essential for success in this shirt. He is a player who has the affection and recognition of all madridistas. Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”

Vázquez joined the club’s youth academy in 2007 as a 16-year-old. After a season on loan at Espanyol, he made his debut with Madrid’s first team in 2015.

He did not immediately announce his plans for the future.

Madrid is coming off a disappointing season by its high standards, losing the Spanish league title to Barcelona and failing to reach the final in the Club World Cup or the Champions League.

