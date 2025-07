EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first…

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first LPGA win a major title.

