Gotterup wins Scottish Open for spot at Portrush. Grace Kim takes major Evian Championship

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Chris Gotterup came up with the clutch shots on the biggest stage he has faced…

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Chris Gotterup came up with the clutch shots on the biggest stage he has faced Sunday, taking down crowd favorite Rory McIlroy with a 4-under 66 in a two-shot victory in the Scottish Open that gives him another week of links golf.

Gotterup got a spot in the British Open at Royal Portrush, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Matti Schmid also taking the final positions through the International Qualifying Series.

Gotterup’s lead was down to one over McIlroy and England’s Marco Penge, but McIlroy missed a 12-foot birdie at the par-5 16th and Gotterup hit a right-to-left putt from 10 feet in the heart of the cup for a two-shot lead with two to play.

He didn’t blink the rest of the way on the course after his final birdie, winning by two over McIlroy (68) and Penge (66) for his second PGA Tour title. Gotterup finished at 15-under 265 at The Renaissance Club.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player coming off a two-week break, had a 67 to tie for eighth. It was his 10th consecutive tournament finishing eighth or better, a streak that began in the Houston Open.

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Grace Kim delivered one stunning shot after another in the Evian Championship, starting with an eagle to force a playoff and another eagle to beat Jeeno Thitikul on the second extra hole to make her first LPGA Tour win a major title.

Kim, whose 2-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th in regulation gave her a 4-under 67, looked to be just as surprised as everyone else when she rolled in a 12-foot eagle putt to win the playoff. The 24-year-old Australian calmly placed her hand over her mouth and stood still before doubling over and breaking into a smile.

On 18 in regulation, Kim blasted a fairway metal onto the green. The ball rolled back down the slope to 2 feet for eagle to tie for the lead. Thitikul’s birdie putt for the title missed right. She shot 67 and joined Kim at 14-under 270, one ahead of English amateur Lottie Woad (64) and Minjee Lee (68).

Thitikul had to make an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff. Playing the 18th for the third time, Kim again delivered another beauty over the pond and onto the green to about 12 feet.

LIV Golf League

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) – American Talor Gooch won LIV Golf Andalucía for his second LIV Golf title in three visits to Valderrama and fourth overall on the Saudi-funded tour.

Gooch closed with a 1-under 70 to finish at 8 under, a stroke ahead of Spanish star Jon Rahm (65). Rahm led Legion XIII to its third team title of the season.

Gooch has a record 13 trophies – four regular-season individual wins, seven regular-season team wins, one team championship in 2022 with 4Aces and one individual championship in 2023.

Abraham Ancer was third at 5 under after a 66.

Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 74 to tie for 30th at 3 over.

PGA Tour and European Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — William Mouw overcame a seven-stroke deficit Sunday to win the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 61 and waiting nearly two hours to see if his 10-under 270 total would hold up.

Mouw won when third-round leader Paul Peterson — who was playing the 10th hole at Hurstbourne Country Club when Mouw finished — missed a 55-foot birdie try from the front fringe on the par-4 18th.

Mouw won in his 20th start on the PGA Tour. The 24-year-old former Pepperdine player received a two-year exemption and a PGA Championship spot next year, but not a spot in the Masters.

Peterson shot a 69 to finish a stroke back in the opposite-field PGA Tour event also sanctioned by the European tour.

Mouw birdied the first three holes and added two more on Nos. 7-8 in a front-nine 30. He birdied Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 17 on the back nine in the lowest score in his brief PGA Tour career.

PGA Tour Champions

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Steve Allan became the first wire-to-wire winner in Dick’s Sporting Goods Open history, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

Allan finished at 18-under 198 at En-Joie Golf Course for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season. The 51-year-old Australian opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.

After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five. He also won The Galleri Classic in late March at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

Jason Caron was second after a 68. Weekley (70) and Notah Begay III (67) tied for third at 13 under. Padraig Harrington wasn’t back to try to win for a fourth straight time, skipping the event to play in the Scottish Open.

Korn Ferry Tour

BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) — Neal Shipley won The Ascendant for his second Korn Ferry Tour victory of the season and his career, shooting an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke margin.

Shipley closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th in a rounds that included an eagle on the par-4 sixth and a double bogey on the par-5 13th. The 24-year-old former Ohio State player finished at 18-under 270 at TPC Colorado.

Shipley also won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April in Florida.

Jorge Fernández Valdes (68) and Kevin Dougherty (69) tied for second.

Other tours

Former NHL player Joe Pavelski won the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, closing with an eagle to beat former pitcher John Smoltz by nine points in a wire-to-wire victory in the celebrity event. Pavelski had a 29-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system to finish with 73. Smoltz had a 28-point round. … Gina Kim won the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship by six strokes for her third Epson Tour victory of the year. She closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 14 under. … David Law of Scotland won the D+D Real Czech Challenge for his second Challenge Tour victory and first since 2018. He finished with a 7-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over four players, finishing at 22 under. … Dillon Stewart had a two-stroke lead with a hole left in the PGA Tour Americas’ Bromont Open in Quebec when play was suspended for the day because of dangerous weather. Play was set to resume Monday morning. … Kotoko Uchida ran away with the Japan LPGA’s MinebeaMitsumi Ladies Hokkaido Shimbun Cup. She shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 16 under, six strokes ahead of three players. … Shinsil Bang won the Korea LPGA’s High1 Resort Ladies Open, closing with a 4-under 68 for a 14-under total. She won by three strokes. … Mark Brown of New Zealand closed with a 6-under 64 for a two-stroke victory in the Legends Tour’s Swiss Seniors Open. He finished at 15 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.