Golden State plays Minnesota after Hayes’ 21-point performance

Golden State Valkyries (9-7, 5-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-2, 11-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries takes on the Minnesota Lynx after Tiffany Hayes scored 21 points in the Valkyries’ 84-57 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx are 11-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Valkyries have gone 5-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Minnesota averages 85.7 points, 8.5 more per game than the 77.2 Golden State allows. Golden State has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 86-75 in the last matchup on June 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 14.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kayla Thornton is averaging 15 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Kate Martin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out (foot).

Valkyries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

