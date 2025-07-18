Gold Glove shortstop Ezequiel Tovar back in Rockies’ lineup after oblique injury

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies reinstated Gold Glove shortstop Ezequiel Tovar from the 10-day injured list on Friday. Tovar…

Tovar was hitting .258 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 32 games before straining his left oblique muscle and going on the injured list June 2. He was in the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, playing shortstop and batting fifth.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb, retroactive to July 11.

