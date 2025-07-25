Giants host the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (59-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-49, third in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (59-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-49, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-7, 3.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -136, Mets +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

San Francisco is 28-20 at home and 54-49 overall. The Giants have a 28-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 22-28 record in road games and a 59-44 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 19 home runs while slugging .475. Willy Adames is 10 for 37 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 18 doubles and 19 home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 4 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.