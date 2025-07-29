Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to break home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-53, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-53, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.80 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -159, Pirates +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to end their six-game home skid.

San Francisco is 54-53 overall and 28-24 at home. The Giants have a 28-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 45-62 overall and 14-37 in road games. The Pirates have a 33-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .269 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 50 RBIs. Willy Adames is 15 for 38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 17 home runs while slugging .426. Andrew McCutchen is 7 for 41 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .272 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.