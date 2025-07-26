Giants host New York Mets, look to stop home slide

New York Mets (60-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-50, third in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (60-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (6-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -118, Mets -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to break their three-game home skid with a victory against the New York Mets.

San Francisco has a 54-50 record overall and a 28-21 record in home games. The Giants have gone 31-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 60-44 overall and 23-28 on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 19 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 11 for 38 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 24 home runs, 82 walks and 61 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.