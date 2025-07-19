Germany’s Kathrin Hendrich red-carded for hair-pulling in Euro 2025 quarterfinal

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — A player was sent off at the Women’s European Championship for pulling an opponent’s hair, six…

The video assistant referee spotted Germany midfielder Kathrin Hendrich yanking the ponytail of France captain Griedge Mbock as a free kick was floated into the area.

With less than 13 minutes played, Hendrich was shown a red card and moments later Grace Geyoro converted the resulting penalty to give France a 1-0 lead in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

It was a somewhat unusual red card but the second such incident in the space of less than a week.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves was sent off for pulling down Marc Cucurella by his hair, towards the end of Chelsea’s 3-0 victory in the trophy match of the Club World Cup last Sunday.

Germany overcame going a player and a goal down early on to equalize 10 minutes later.

A phenomenally resilient display from the record eight-time European Champion then saw it hold out for extra time and a penalty shootout, which it won 6-5 — thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger — to book a semifinal against World Cup winner Spain on Wednesday.

