Germany captain Giulia Gwinn injured in Euro 2025 opener against Poland

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Germany captain Giulia Gwinn suffered an apparent knee injury in a 2-0 opening win against debutant Poland at the Women’s European Championship on Friday.

The Bayern Munich winger needed treatment after a last-ditch tackle to stop Poland captain Ewa Pajor in the 36th minute.

A team medical officer indicated Gwinn was fit to continue but she lay down on the field shortly after going back on and left in tears after hugging teammates.

Gwinn previously had two cruciate ligament injuries. She missed the 2023 World Cup while she recovered the second time.

Gwinn was replaced by Carlotta Wamser in the 40th when the game was still scoreless.

Germany went on to win 2-0 with Jule Brand scoring one goal and setting up Lea Schüller for the other.

Sweden defeated Denmark 1-0 in the other Group C match earlier.

