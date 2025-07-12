Genesis Scottish Open Par Scores

Saturday
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, United Kingdom
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,282; Par: 70
Third Round
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|68-61-70—199
|-11
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|68-65-66—199
|-11
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|66-69-66—201
|-9
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|69-63-69—201
|-9
|Jake Knapp, United States
|64-69-68—201
|-9
|Marco Penge, England
|65-67-69—201
|-9
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|67-65-71—203
|-7
|Harris English, United States
|72-65-66—203
|-7
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|66-70-67—203
|-7
|Andrew Novak, United States
|72-63-68—203
|-7
|Antoine Rozner, France
|67-67-69—203
|-7
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|65-68-70—203
|-7
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|64-69-70—203
|-7
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|67-67-69—203
|-7
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|68-69-67—204
|-6
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|71-64-69—204
|-6
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|71-65-68—204
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|67-68-69—204
|-6
|Andy Sullivan, England
|68-66-70—204
|-6
|Bud Cauley, United States
|67-70-68—205
|-5
|Harry Hall, England
|67-64-74—205
|-5
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|66-72-67—205
|-5
|Romain Langasque, France
|71-67-67—205
|-5
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|69-65-71—205
|-5
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|67-69-69—205
|-5
|Victor Perez, France
|64-70-71—205
|-5
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-66-71—205
|-5
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|68-71-67—206
|-4
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|68-71-67—206
|-4
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|67-68-71—206
|-4
|Michael Kim, United States
|69-67-70—206
|-4
|Justin Rose, England
|70-68-68—206
|-4
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|71-67-68—206
|-4
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|67-66-73—206
|-4
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|70-68-69—207
|-3
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|67-67-73—207
|-3
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|70-69-68—207
|-3
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|66-67-74—207
|-3
|John Parry, England
|71-68-68—207
|-3
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|68-66-73—207
|-3
|Aaron Rai, England
|69-67-71—207
|-3
|Adam Scott, Australia
|69-68-70—207
|-3
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|69-66-72—207
|-3
|Matt Wallace, England
|71-68-68—207
|-3
|Laurie Canter, England
|69-69-70—208
|-2
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|64-72-72—208
|-2
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-67-71—208
|-2
|Brian Harman, United States
|69-65-74—208
|-2
|Alex Smalley, United States
|70-69-69—208
|-2
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden
|73-64-71—208
|-2
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|67-71-70—208
|-2
|Gary Woodland, United States
|69-69-70—208
|-2
|Daniel Brown, England
|70-66-73—209
|-1
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|70-68-71—209
|-1
|Richard Mansell, England
|69-67-73—209
|-1
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|67-71-71—209
|-1
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|73-65-71—209
|-1
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|65-71-73—209
|-1
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|67-71-71—209
|-1
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|70-69-70—209
|-1
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States
|71-68-71—210
|E
|Sam Burns, United States
|67-71-72—210
|E
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-69-71—210
|E
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|66-70-74—210
|E
|Justin Thomas, United States
|69-70-71—210
|E
|Sam Bairstow, England
|70-66-75—211
|+1
|Daniel Berger, United States
|68-71-72—211
|+1
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|68-70-73—211
|+1
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|69-70-72—211
|+1
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|68-71-72—211
|+1
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|67-70-74—211
|+1
|Sam Stevens, United States
|72-67-72—211
|+1
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|68-71-72—211
|+1
|Luke Clanton, United States
|72-66-74—212
|+2
|Martin Couvra, France
|70-68-74—212
|+2
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|67-70-75—212
|+2
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|67-72-73—212
|+2
|Dale Whitnell, England
|70-68-74—212
|+2
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|67-72-76—215
|+5
|Paul Waring, England
|69-69-WD
