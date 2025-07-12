Genesis Scottish Open Par Scores

Saturday At The Renaissance Club North Berwick, United Kingdom Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,282; Par: 70 Third Round Chris Gotterup,…

Saturday

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,282; Par: 70

Third Round

Chris Gotterup, United States 68-61-70—199 -11 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 68-65-66—199 -11 Wyndham Clark, United States 66-69-66—201 -9 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 69-63-69—201 -9 Jake Knapp, United States 64-69-68—201 -9 Marco Penge, England 65-67-69—201 -9 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 67-65-71—203 -7 Harris English, United States 72-65-66—203 -7 Tom Kim, South Korea 66-70-67—203 -7 Andrew Novak, United States 72-63-68—203 -7 Antoine Rozner, France 67-67-69—203 -7 Matti Schmid, Germany 65-68-70—203 -7 Sepp Straka, Austria 64-69-70—203 -7 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 67-67-69—203 -7 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 68-69-67—204 -6 Francesco Laporta, Italy 71-64-69—204 -6 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 71-65-68—204 -6 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-69—204 -6 Andy Sullivan, England 68-66-70—204 -6 Bud Cauley, United States 67-70-68—205 -5 Harry Hall, England 67-64-74—205 -5 Viktor Hovland, Norway 66-72-67—205 -5 Romain Langasque, France 71-67-67—205 -5 Matthew McCarty, United States 69-65-71—205 -5 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 67-69-69—205 -5 Victor Perez, France 64-70-71—205 -5 Xander Schauffele, United States 68-66-71—205 -5 Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71-67—206 -4 Ugo Coussaud, France 68-71-67—206 -4 Grant Forrest, Scotland 67-68-71—206 -4 Michael Kim, United States 69-67-70—206 -4 Justin Rose, England 70-68-68—206 -4 Jordan L. Smith, England 71-67-68—206 -4 Nick Taylor, Canada 67-66-73—206 -4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 70-68-69—207 -3 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 67-67-73—207 -3 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 70-69-68—207 -3 Keith Mitchell, United States 66-67-74—207 -3 John Parry, England 71-68-68—207 -3 Yannik Paul, Germany 68-66-73—207 -3 Aaron Rai, England 69-67-71—207 -3 Adam Scott, Australia 69-68-70—207 -3 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 69-66-72—207 -3 Matt Wallace, England 71-68-68—207 -3 Laurie Canter, England 69-69-70—208 -2 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 64-72-72—208 -2 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-67-71—208 -2 Brian Harman, United States 69-65-74—208 -2 Alex Smalley, United States 70-69-69—208 -2 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 73-64-71—208 -2 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 67-71-70—208 -2 Gary Woodland, United States 69-69-70—208 -2 Daniel Brown, England 70-66-73—209 -1 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 70-68-71—209 -1 Richard Mansell, England 69-67-73—209 -1 Maverick McNealy, United States 67-71-71—209 -1 Keita Nakajima, Japan 73-65-71—209 -1 Marcel Siem, Germany 65-71-73—209 -1 Elvis Smylie, Australia 67-71-71—209 -1 Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-69-70—209 -1 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 71-68-71—210 E Sam Burns, United States 67-71-72—210 E Corey Conners, Canada 70-69-71—210 E Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66-70-74—210 E Justin Thomas, United States 69-70-71—210 E Sam Bairstow, England 70-66-75—211 +1 Daniel Berger, United States 68-71-72—211 +1 Thomas Detry, Belgium 68-70-73—211 +1 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 69-70-72—211 +1 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-71-72—211 +1 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 67-70-74—211 +1 Sam Stevens, United States 72-67-72—211 +1 Connor Syme, Scotland 68-71-72—211 +1 Luke Clanton, United States 72-66-74—212 +2 Martin Couvra, France 70-68-74—212 +2 Ryan Gerard, United States 67-70-75—212 +2 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-72-73—212 +2 Dale Whitnell, England 70-68-74—212 +2 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-72-76—215 +5 Paul Waring, England 69-69-WD

