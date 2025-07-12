Genesis Scottish Open Par Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 12, 2025, 3:25 PM

Saturday

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,282; Par: 70

Third Round

Chris Gotterup, United States 68-61-70—199 -11
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 68-65-66—199 -11
Wyndham Clark, United States 66-69-66—201 -9
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 69-63-69—201 -9
Jake Knapp, United States 64-69-68—201 -9
Marco Penge, England 65-67-69—201 -9
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 67-65-71—203 -7
Harris English, United States 72-65-66—203 -7
Tom Kim, South Korea 66-70-67—203 -7
Andrew Novak, United States 72-63-68—203 -7
Antoine Rozner, France 67-67-69—203 -7
Matti Schmid, Germany 65-68-70—203 -7
Sepp Straka, Austria 64-69-70—203 -7
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 67-67-69—203 -7
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 68-69-67—204 -6
Francesco Laporta, Italy 71-64-69—204 -6
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 71-65-68—204 -6
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-69—204 -6
Andy Sullivan, England 68-66-70—204 -6
Bud Cauley, United States 67-70-68—205 -5
Harry Hall, England 67-64-74—205 -5
Viktor Hovland, Norway 66-72-67—205 -5
Romain Langasque, France 71-67-67—205 -5
Matthew McCarty, United States 69-65-71—205 -5
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 67-69-69—205 -5
Victor Perez, France 64-70-71—205 -5
Xander Schauffele, United States 68-66-71—205 -5
Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-71-67—206 -4
Ugo Coussaud, France 68-71-67—206 -4
Grant Forrest, Scotland 67-68-71—206 -4
Michael Kim, United States 69-67-70—206 -4
Justin Rose, England 70-68-68—206 -4
Jordan L. Smith, England 71-67-68—206 -4
Nick Taylor, Canada 67-66-73—206 -4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 70-68-69—207 -3
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 67-67-73—207 -3
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 70-69-68—207 -3
Keith Mitchell, United States 66-67-74—207 -3
John Parry, England 71-68-68—207 -3
Yannik Paul, Germany 68-66-73—207 -3
Aaron Rai, England 69-67-71—207 -3
Adam Scott, Australia 69-68-70—207 -3
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 69-66-72—207 -3
Matt Wallace, England 71-68-68—207 -3
Laurie Canter, England 69-69-70—208 -2
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 64-72-72—208 -2
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-67-71—208 -2
Brian Harman, United States 69-65-74—208 -2
Alex Smalley, United States 70-69-69—208 -2
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 73-64-71—208 -2
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 67-71-70—208 -2
Gary Woodland, United States 69-69-70—208 -2
Daniel Brown, England 70-66-73—209 -1
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 70-68-71—209 -1
Richard Mansell, England 69-67-73—209 -1
Maverick McNealy, United States 67-71-71—209 -1
Keita Nakajima, Japan 73-65-71—209 -1
Marcel Siem, Germany 65-71-73—209 -1
Elvis Smylie, Australia 67-71-71—209 -1
Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-69-70—209 -1
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 71-68-71—210 E
Sam Burns, United States 67-71-72—210 E
Corey Conners, Canada 70-69-71—210 E
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66-70-74—210 E
Justin Thomas, United States 69-70-71—210 E
Sam Bairstow, England 70-66-75—211 +1
Daniel Berger, United States 68-71-72—211 +1
Thomas Detry, Belgium 68-70-73—211 +1
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 69-70-72—211 +1
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-71-72—211 +1
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 67-70-74—211 +1
Sam Stevens, United States 72-67-72—211 +1
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-71-72—211 +1
Luke Clanton, United States 72-66-74—212 +2
Martin Couvra, France 70-68-74—212 +2
Ryan Gerard, United States 67-70-75—212 +2
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-72-73—212 +2
Dale Whitnell, England 70-68-74—212 +2
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-72-76—215 +5
Paul Waring, England 69-69-WD

