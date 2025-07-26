Game between Galaxy and Dynamo postponed as result of severe weather

HOUSTON (AP) — The game between the LA Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo that had originally been scheduled for Friday…

HOUSTON (AP) — The game between the LA Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo that had originally been scheduled for Friday night was postponed.

The opening whistle, which had previously been set for 7:30 p.m. local time, was delayed due to severe weather in the area and eventually postponed due to player safety concerns that resulted.

The game will be made up at a later date.

The Dynamo and LA played to a 1-1 tie at the Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park on April 12.

